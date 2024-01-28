WWE Royal Rumble Reactions to TNA's Jordynne Grace and Trinity/Naomi
The wrestling community reacts to TNA's Jordynne Grace and Trinity/Naomi facing off at the WWE Royal Rumble.
Royal Rumble viewers were in for a surprise when current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was the fifth entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The women kicked off the Royal Rumble, with former TNA Knockouts Champion Naomi, aka Trinity, as the second entrant and first big surprise of the night. After leaving WWE, Trinity debuted for IMPACT/TNA last April and shortly after her debut, she won the Knockouts World Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary. Trinity lost the Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. Reports began to surface that Trinity was set to finish up with TNA in the new year and would likely be heading back to WWE.
After Jordynne Grace and Naomi were both in the ring, the former adversaries gave each other a big hug, and then got back to business by trading punches in the middle of the ring. The official TNA Wrestling account on X (formerly Twitter) called out the moment with a post, "A boundary breaking rivalry. #TNAiMPACT #RoyalRumble"
A boundary breaking rivalry. #TNAiMPACT #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/D4LMeXs5kV— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 28, 2024
Of course, the wrestling community had a lot of reactions to the TNA showdown inside a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble. Of course, this isn't the first time a TNA wrestler has appeared at the Royal Rumble. The 2022 Royal Rumble saw then TNA Knockouts Champion Mickie James make a return to WWE for the Women's Royal Rumble match.
Continue reading to see the social media reactions to Jordynne Grace vs. Naomi/Trinity at the 2024 Royal Rumble.
The rivalry continues
When's the next World's Collide?
We need a crossover PPV between WWE and TNA IMMEDIATELY!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/SRkZSJd6L0— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 28, 2024
Hug and then slug
Jordynne Grace and Naomi in a WWE ring!! THIS IS SO F*CKING WILD!!!! #RoyalRumble— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 28, 2024
Very cool moment
Jordynne Grace being in the Women’s Royal Rumble is cool as fuck.— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 28, 2024
Post-TNA hug
Naomi and Jordynne Grace with the post-TNA hug and then they beat the shit out of each other 😅#RoyalRumblepic.twitter.com/LiK8X2Y0z2— Jack Cassidy (@RealJackCassidy) January 28, 2024
The new normal
I know that it's becoming more normal now for WWE working with TNA, but it's cool to see Jordynne Grace in there.#RoyalRumble— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 28, 2024
TNA storylines on a WWE show
So happy to see @JordynneGrace and @TheTrinity_Fatu in the #RoyalRumble and the announcers are telling @ThisIsTNA storylines. Crazy but wonderful! #TNAiMPACT— David Penzer (@davidpenzer) January 28, 2024
Who doesn't like reunions?
Naomi and Jordynne Grace reunite at the WWE ROYAL RUMBLE!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 that was a cool moment!!! pic.twitter.com/Yqjl3PB3RO— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 28, 2024