WWE Royal Rumble Reactions to TNA's Jordynne Grace and Trinity/Naomi

Royal Rumble viewers were in for a surprise when current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was the fifth entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The women kicked off the Royal Rumble, with former TNA Knockouts Champion Naomi, aka Trinity, as the second entrant and first big surprise of the night. After leaving WWE, Trinity debuted for IMPACT/TNA last April and shortly after her debut, she won the Knockouts World Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary. Trinity lost the Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. Reports began to surface that Trinity was set to finish up with TNA in the new year and would likely be heading back to WWE.

After Jordynne Grace and Naomi were both in the ring, the former adversaries gave each other a big hug, and then got back to business by trading punches in the middle of the ring. The official TNA Wrestling account on X (formerly Twitter) called out the moment with a post, "A boundary breaking rivalry. #TNAiMPACT #RoyalRumble"

Of course, the wrestling community had a lot of reactions to the TNA showdown inside a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble. Of course, this isn't the first time a TNA wrestler has appeared at the Royal Rumble. The 2022 Royal Rumble saw then TNA Knockouts Champion Mickie James make a return to WWE for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

