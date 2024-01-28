Naomi Makes WWE Return in 2024 Women's Royal Rumble

After nearly 2 years away from WWE, Naomi returned in the women's Royal Rumble match! The clock ran down and when the buzzer rang to introduce the #2 entrant and Naomi made her long-awaited return.

Naomi and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) walked out of the company in 2022. Though Sasha/Mercedes would debut for NJPW just five months after the walk out, Naomi/Trinity wouldn't step back into a wrestling ring for almost a full calendar year. Trinity debuted for IMPACT/TNA last April and shortly after her debut she won the Knockouts World Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary.

After nearly a year with the company, reports began to surface that she was set to finish up with TNA in the new year and would likely be heading back to WWE. Following her match with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill she got emotional as she waved to the fans and blew kisses into the crowd. At a recent TNA taping in Orlando she gave a short but sweet speech about her time in the company, hoping that when people think of TNA they think of "Trini-TNA." The speech appeared to be her final goodbye to the TNA/IMPACT faithful.