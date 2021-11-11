WWE’s Sami Zayn Recaps Hilarious Encounter With The Spice Girls’ Mel B

Most of WWE’s roster has been overseas recently on the latest WWE European Tour, which ended on Wednesday with a live event in Manchester, England. SmackDown star Sami Zayn apparently had an encounter with The Spice Girls’ Mel B (aka Scary Spice), who was none too impressed by the former Intercontinental Champion. He tweeted out on Wednesday afternoon, “Scary Spice just called me a p—.”

B responded with a retweet, writing, “Damn right! Because you were one.” She also posted photos backstage with the likes of Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Reports have popped up recently that Zayn’s current WWE contract is set to expire in the coming months after his deal was extended while recovering from shoulder surgery. One of his highlights from this past year was facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 and getting Logan Paul involved in the match thanks to some Twitter interactions.

“I don’t think it’s going to take anything away from our game,” Zayn told TVA Sports shortly before WrestleMania. “It adds something to our game. We had so many, that it will be a way to differentiate it, to have more eyes on the game. But I’m not worried at all and I’m sure that at the end of the game people will be happy.

“We are also always careful not to play the same games,” he added. “So we are sure that the match will deliver. I think the fans are really excited for our game and it makes me feel really good!”

Zayn wound up losing that match, while Paul took a Stunner from Owens. KO, who just turned heel again on this week’s Raw, is also reportedly months away from his deal expiring.

