WWE's Sami Zayn Purges Bloodline Merchandise

WWE's Royal Rumble had quite the dramatic ending, as fans witnessed Sami Zayn finally turn on Roman Reigns after Reigns berated him and told him to hit a handcuffed Kevin Owens with a chair. Zayn would then get superkicked by Jimmy and attacked by Reigns, ultimately left in the ring alongside Owens. Now Zayn has not only revealed a brand new shirt ditching his Uso moniker, but he's also revealed a purge of all evidence of The Bloodline, and he took all the merchandise to the trash.

As you can see in the image below, Zayn took a photo of several Bloodline-themed items from his collection, including framed photos of the group and of himself as the Honorary Uce. There's even one with all of the group's signatures, and they are accompanied by a chair from Survivor Series, where he attacked Owens to prove his loyalty to the Bloodline.

Zayn also revealed a new t-shirt, and it features the Sami Uso design, but over the Uso part, there is duct tape with Zayn written across it. If there was any doubt that Zayn's time with the Bloodline had truly come to an end, it feels as if you can put that to rest. You can find the shirt here.

Many were hoping to see Zayn end up winning the Rumble match, but he ended up being excluded from it by Reigns. The possibility of a backlash against WWE if Zayn didn't win was brought up during Zayn's interview with Ariel Helwani, and Zayn said it was important for the story to be handled in the right way, which it ultimately was.

"I don't know that in the fan's mind, maybe me and you are looking at it at a certain point or a certain way because we're both kind of like diehards, you know? But I think there are a lot of casual fans that are kind of along for the ride. I don't think the fans are kind of where they were five or six years ago where they would kind of revolt. Like 'nom, Daniel Bryan's the guy! You're trying to give us Batista, Noooo! We'll force you, We'll force you! Noooo! I don't feel that level of, like borderline contempt from the audience to like the creative direction," Zayn said. "I feel because the story's been so interesting there's a little bit of trust in that it will go where it goes and it'll still be fine."

"I'm sure there are a lot of people pulling for me. That's great. It's nice to be that guy. But I don't think it's at a place where like Daniel Bryan was I believe in 2014, where anybody but him is going to be a disaster. And it actually was, so they had to fix it," Zayn said.

"Whether it's Cody, whether it's anybody, if it's done right you can do almost anything, you know? It has to be done well. It has to be done just right. If it's not done right, could there be some kind of backlash to 'man, the story made the most sense," Zayn said. "He was the guy the fans liked. Everything was right there but they went this way', and if they don't do it right there is the possibility of contempt towards whoever that person is."

"If it's not done right it could kind of hurt that person, but you know, we work with a lot of people who know how to do things right, so if I'm not the guy, and I genuinely as of this exact conversation one day before the Royal Rumble, I have no idea what the plan is. I have nothing. I don't know," Zayn said.

