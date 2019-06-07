WWE: Seth Rollins Debuts Avengers: Endgame Gear at Super Showdown

The Beast Slayer himself Seth Rollins has been known to wear some geek inspired gear at big events, and he didn’t disappoint at Super Showdown. In his match against Baron Corbin Rollins debuted with gear that anyone who saw Avengers: Endgame will instantly recognize, as the white, black, and red gear is pulled from the Avengers Quantum suits from the film. The Avengers don those suits after they manage to build a machine capable of sending them through the Quantum Realm to different points in time, and you can check out Rollins awesome homage to the costumes in the image below.

This is far from the first time Rollins has debuted Avengers gear, though his last set of Marvel influenced gear was an homage to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame villain Thanos. Thankfully he decided to with the heroes this time around, and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

With Spider-Man: Far From Home around the corner, maybe he’ll take on the web-slinger for the next pay-per-view. You can check out the full card for Super Showdown below.

The Usos vs. The Revival

The Lucha Party vs Lars Sullivan

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Champion The Demon Finn Balor vs. Andrade

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

As for Avengers, you can still catch Endgame in theaters, and you can find the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.