WWE: Seth Rollins Explains How Becoming a Father Caused Him to Change His In-Ring Style

WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roux, back in December 2020. And while Lynch was out of action until SummerSlam 2021, Rollins was back in action after a two-month hiatus and has since reinvented himself as the cackling "Visionary." Rollins gave an interview with Metro this week where he talked about how becoming a father caused him to change his in-ring style.

"It's one of those things — for me, it's extra inspiring. You wanna work harder to make the kid proud and earn as much of a living as you can to provide for that person. I think she's been extra inspirational in that way, but at the same time, she's obviously made me think about things in a safer way," Rollins said. "I've got to follow her around — she's two now, so she's running around like a crazy person, lots of up and downs. I wanna be able to do that stuff with her. You do definitely start to think about taking it easier where you can in the ring so you're not in as much pain in your off time."

Lynch told the same outlet during WrestleMania 38 week that becoming a mother made her "hungrier" as a performer, though she also admitted in an interview with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin that she considered retirement after having Roux.

"Sometimes I think I'm a glutton for punishment, because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I'd be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!" Lynch said at the time. "And I think I envision everything as a 'Rocky' montage, right? So, coming back, I'm just always like, 'How can this be a 'Rocky' movie?' So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn't know. I didn't know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier."

"Yeah, probably," she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. "I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don't know how I'm going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who's in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn't know how I was going to be. I didn't know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, 'You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.' I do not just want to be at home now."

h/t Metro