WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Welcome Their First Child, Reveal Baby Name

✖

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins took to Instagram on Monday to announce they had welcomed their first child into the world. Lynch posted a photo of herself and Seth holding their newborn's hand, revealing their child's name was Roux. "The Man" announced her pregnancy back in May and promptly relinquished her Raw Women's Championship to Asuka. She has not been seen on television since, and Rollins was written off television at Survivor Series in order to be with her full-time for her final weeks of the pregnancy.

"Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew," Lynch wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Man (@beckylynchwwe)

WWE congratulated the pair shortly after their announcement.

Lynch stated in an interview with ESPN shortly after her pregnancy announcement that she has every intention of returning to the WWE full-time.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she said in May. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch added. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."