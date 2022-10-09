Seth Rollins Debuts WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam Inspired Gear at Extreme Rules

WWE's Seth Rollins debut some new gear inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam for his match in the Fight Pit against Matt Riddle for the main event of WWE Extreme Rules! The weeks leading into the Extreme Rules premium live event have been particularly heated between Rollins and Riddle. The two of them have been trading both barbs and blows for the past couple of months, and this all led into what is likely their final confrontation in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules with special guest referee Daniel Cormier joining the fray for the occasion.

Rollins has been known to show off some special gear for the big premium live events in the past (such as when he debuted gear inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes against Cody Rhodes back at Hell in a Cell earlier this year), and this one is no different. Needing to channel all sorts of fighting energy, Rollins decided to pay tribute to the whole "freakin'" show with some cool new gear inspired by Rob Van Dam (complete with pose and ponytail). Check out the close look at the new gear below:

Rollins has been known to use his gear in order to get under his opponents' skin (such as when he brought back his SHIELD attire for his match against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns during WWE Royal Rumble at the start of the year), and this one was definitely meant to shake Riddle as a final kind of salt in the wound before they were locked into a fight pit with one another.

Rollins will likely continue putting on whole shows for fans in the future, and hopefully it will result in some cool looks like this! As for the rest of the event, the full card and results for WWE Extreme Rules so far breaks down as such:

The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium (Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

Ronda Rousey def. Liv Morgan (Extreme Rules WWE SmacklDown Women's Championship Match)

Karrion Kross def. Drew McIntyre (Strap Match)

Bianca Belair def. Bayley (WWE Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match)

Finn Balor def. Edge (I Quit Match

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle (Fight Pit Match)

How do you like Seth Rollins' latest gear tribute? What have been some of your favorite in-ring looks for Rollins over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and the entire Extreme Rules premium live event in the comments!