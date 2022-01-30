WWE Royal Rumble: Seth Rollins Brings Back The Shield Entrance for Roman Reigns Match

Seth Rollins brought back the classic Shield entrance, music and gear for his big WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view! The event is usually full of a ton of surprises, and kicking things off was the surprise opening match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Rollins then took the surprises up yet another notch by getting under the Tribal Chief’s skin once more by bringing back the classic gear and entrance that the two of them shared during their time as part of The Shield trio together with AEW’s Jon Moxley.

Seth Rollins had been spending the lead up to their big match with several major plays to get under Roman Reigns’ skin by calling back to their shared history together with many references to the Shield, and this look and return brings it all back as Rollins tried to get one over on the current WWE Universal Champion with even more mind games. You can check out the return in action below:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1487594246911758345?s=20&t=JHjQETVVEaIkv7zJIo9u9Q

https://twitter.com/DK_Hennessy/status/1487594397512388610?s=20&t=osL5Tjg1MHNdAbHpJuvn_w

WWE fans loved this big return to form too, and you can read on below for their reactions to Seth Rollins bringing back his Shield gear and entrance! The full card for the 2022 Royal Rumble breaks down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

