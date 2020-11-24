Seth Rollins Reportedly Written Off Television Via Survivor Series

✖

Seth Rollins' hiatus from WWE television has begun, according to Dave Meltzer via F4WOnline. Reports started popping up ahead of Survivor Series that Rollins would be taking time off in order to be at home with Becky Lynch as she nears her due date for their first child, and "The Monday Night Messiah" seemingly took himself out of action during Sunday's pay-per-view. The first match on the main card featured Rollins in the 10-man Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match, in which Rollins "sacrificed" himself by letting Sheamus hit him with a Brogue Kick. Rollins claimed the move was "for the greater good" and promptly left the ring.

Meltzer previously reported Rollins' absence was why his storyline with the Mysterio family has been wrapped up so quickly. Rey Mysterio won the "final chapter" match against Rollins two weeks back, then Murphy (now a babyface in a relationship with Aalyah Mysterio) defeated his former "Messiah" two days before Survivor Series.

Lynch's due date is set for sometime in December, and last week she and Rollins shared photos from a recent maternity photoshoot.

Rollins gave an update on how Lynch was handling her first pregnancy while speaking with PEOPLE back in August.

"It's her first pregnancy, so she's just figuring it all out," Rollins said. "For her, in our industry, most women, when they get pregnant, they can continue to do their job. They can work up until eight, nine months. So they have a routine throughout the day that they do. With this, it was just like, she's going 100 miles an hour, had the busiest year of her life, and then 'Bam!' shut down. Done. You can't do your work anymore. And 'Bam!' Hollywood is shut down. No meetings because of the pandemic, because of COVID. So that's all out the window, too.

"So now you're trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she's just not a lazy person. She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive," he added "That's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it's been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future."

He then talked about the idea of their child eventually becoming a pro wrestler.

"Oh gosh, if they want to do that, that's their business. I'll support them in whatever endeavor they choose," Rollins said. "At the end of the day, if they're happy, I'm happy. [The industry] has been so enriching in my life and has given me people that are my best friends, and it's given me my wife. The value that it has added to my life has been something that I can't even quantify. I couldn't put it into words for you."