Seth Rollins Reportedly Taking Time off From WWE Television Soon

Seth Rollins will be stepping away from WWE television for a brief hiatus in the near future, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Rollins' fiancee Becky Lynch's due date is scheduled for December, and the former world champion intends on being home with her during that time. He also explained that's why WWE sped up Rollins' storyline with the Mysterio family by having Mysterio win their "final chapter" No Holds Barred Match on this week's SmackDown.

Meltzer explained (h/t WrestlingNews), "Becky Lynch is about to give birth within a week or two. That's why they blew off the Rey thing this week and they're gonna do the Seth Rollins and Murphy match next week and then the Survivor Series and probably after Survivor Series, maybe a week after [he will stick around]. He's gonna be gone probably until the first of the year maybe. I don't know if there's a definite date but that's out and that story is out and that story is true."

Before his hiatus starts, Rollins will have a match with his former disciple Murphy on the next episode of SmackDown. He'll also take part in the upcoming Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match as part of Team SmackDown.

"It's her first pregnancy, so she's just figuring it all out," Rollins said regarding Lynch during an August interview with PEOPLE. "For her, in our industry, most women, when they get pregnant, they can continue to do their job. They can work up until eight, nine months. So they have a routine throughout the day that they do. With this, it was just like, she's going 100 miles an hour, had the busiest year of her life, and then 'Bam!' shut down. Done. You can't do your work anymore. And 'Bam!' Hollywood is shut down. No meetings because of the pandemic, because of COVID. So that's all out the window, too.

"So now you're trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she's just not a lazy person. She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive," he added "That's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it's been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future."