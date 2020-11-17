WWE's Becky Lynch Posts New Maternity Photoshoot With Seth Rollins

✖

Becky Lynch returned to social media on Tuesday to post a new photoshoot featuring herself and her fiance Seth Rollins. "The Man" announced she was expecting her first child back in May and promptly relinquished the Raw Women's Championship and stepped away from WWE programming. Since then she's only given glimpses of her pregnancy, opting to stay out of the public spotlight. Her due date is reportedly set for December, and she assured fans in an interview with PEOPLE shortly after the news broke that she intends on continuing her wrestling career full time once she's back from maternity leave.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she said in May. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch added "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."