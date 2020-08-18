Seth Rollins Gives an Update on Becky Lynch's Pregnancy, Talks About Their Child Eventually Wrestling

✖

Becky Lynch announced back in May that she was pregnant with her first child, and as a result "The Man" hasn't been on WWE programming since. Lynch's fiance Seth Rollins gave an interview with PEOPLE Magazine this week in which he gave an update on how Lynch has been doing. "The Monday Night Messiah" explained that the news caused quite an adjustment period for Lynch, as her work in the wrestling and entertainment businesses suddenly ground to a halt. Thankfully, Rollins said Lynch is "happy and healthy" this far into the pregnancy.

"It's her first pregnancy, so she's just figuring it all out," Rollins said. "For her, in our industry, most women, when they get pregnant, they can continue to do their job. They can work up until eight, nine months. So they have a routine throughout the day that they do. With this, it was just like, she's going 100 miles an hour, had the busiest year of her life, and then 'Bam!' shut down. Done. You can't do your work anymore. And 'Bam!' Hollywood is shut down. No meetings because of the pandemic, because of COVID. So that's all out the window, too.

"So now you're trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she's just not a lazy person. She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive," he added "That's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it's been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future."

He was also asked how he would feel if their child eventually decided to join the pro wrestling business.

"Oh gosh, if they want to do that, that's their business. I'll support them in whatever endeavor they choose," Rollins said. "At the end of the day, if they're happy, I'm happy. [The industry] has been so enriching in my life and has given me people that are my best friends, and it's given me my wife. The value that it has added to my life has been something that I can't even quantify. I couldn't put it into words for you."

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place this Sunday. Checks out the full card below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.