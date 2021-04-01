Watch: Sheamus Parodies Riddle's Botched Promo From WWE Raw

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a bizarre backstage segment where Riddle started talking with Asuka about his love of scooters again. The United States Champion stopped mid-promo, stated outright he forgot what he was going to say next and scooted away — leaving Asuka dumbfounded. Ahead of his match with the former UFC star at WrestleMania 37 (and getting in on the fun of April Fool's Day), Sheamus decided to poke fun at Riddle's blunder with a new video on Thursday.

"The Celtic Warrior" pinned Riddle in a non-title match earlier in the episode, leading to a title match between the two getting booked for Night Two of WrestleMania .

In 2019 Sheamus saw his tag team run with Cesaro as The Bar come to a sudden end when the latter was drafted over to SmackDown. Speculation built for months that the former WWE Champion was on the verge of retiring due to injuries, but he returned in late 2019 sporting his original look. Upon returning to SmackDown he feuded with Chad Gable, Jeff Hardy and Big E before getting drafted over to Raw. He came up short in his No Holds Barred Match with Drew McIntyre at Fastlane last month and promptly turned his attention towards "The Original Bro."

Check out the updated card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Women's Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match (reported)

Night Two