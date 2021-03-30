New Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 37 Night Two

✖

WWE confirmed during this week's Raw that Riddle will defend his United States Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 37 next month, taking on Sheamus. "The Celtic Warrior" took issue with Riddle backstage shenanigans last week and nailed him with his scooter. He then pinned Riddle in a non-title match at the start of this week's show, sending Riddle into a fit of rage.

Sheamus has previosuly held the US title twice, first in 2011 and again in 2014, for a combined 230 days. Riddle won the title from Bobby Lashley by pinning John Morrison in a triple threat back at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. This will mark Riddle's first WrestleMania match.

..predicting #MatchofMania coz i deliver more bangers than a german butcher. https://t.co/GB61gBDdv2 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 30, 2021

Check out the updated card for WrestleMania below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

