WWE SmackDown and Raw in Bidding War for Free Agent Randy Orton

Randy Orton made his grand return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames, and he helped the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn take down the Judgement Day. Orton would then make his return to Monday Night Raw, but now it's been officially revealed that he is a free agent, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is trying to sign Orton to the blue brand. After Aldis had a contentious meeting with Paul Heyman, Adam Pearce confronted Aldis and then said he had a contract for Orton to sign as well, which would bring him to Raw, and the two brands are now in a bidding war for Orton.

This started when Paul Heyman confronted Aldis about inviting Orton to SmackDown, and Aldis told Heyman that he intended to sign Orton to a SmackDown exclusive contract later in the show. Heyman asked him if the Tribal Chief knew this yet, and Aldis saw the chance to settle something.

"Paul you seem to have forgotten, we get constant memos about it. All communication to Roman Reigns goes through Paul Heyman," Aldis said. "So consider this as communication to Roman Reigns. If I need to offer up the entirety of The Bloodline to get Orton, I will. So the question Paul is, what are you going to do about it?" Heyman looked a little shocked at first but then smiled and said, "Anything it takes."

Then later in the show, Aldis was confronted by Pearce, who asked if the rumors he had heard were true. Aldis confirmed them, and Pearce accused him of trying to steal Orton, considered a Raw mainstay, out from under him. Aldis pointed out that Orton was on Raw this week, and he could have signed him then.

Pearce told Aldis not to worry about what he's got going on over at the red brand but then added that if he was going to get him to sign a contract, Pearce was ready to play ball too. Pearce pulled out a contract for Orton to sign with Monday Night Raw, and now the two are at war trying to get Orton added to their roster.

We'll have to wait and see who Orton chooses, as there are perks to both. If Orton chooses SmackDown, he would be on the same show as Roman Reigns, which would put us closer to the match that was supposed to happen last year before Orton's injury. If he signs with Raw, we could see a program with Orton and Cody Rhodes, as well as CM Punk, so there are options on both sides.

Who do you want to see Orton sign with? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!