WWE SmackDown Ratings: First 2020 Show Fails To Win The Night In Key Demo

The overnight ratings are in for the first WWE SmackDown of 2020, and the show failed to finish at the top in the key demographics rating for only the second time since moving to FOX. The only other time this happened was when the show faced major competition from college football in early December.

SmackDown drew a 0.70 rating in the key 18-49 year old ratings demographic according to Showbuzz Daily. This was up slightly from the figure that last week’s show drew (0.65) in the overnights, which won the night on network television as it typically has since SmackDown moved to FOX. However, this week, SmackDown finished tied for fourth in the ratings demo, being defeated by Hawaii Five-O (0.90), Magnum P.I. (0.80), and 20/20 (0.75). SmackDown’s 0.70 demo rating was equaled by Ellen’s Game of Games and Blue Bloods.

In the 18-34 year old demo ratings, SmackDown finished with a 0.50 which tied with Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I. for the night. This figure was up from the 0.40 SmackDown drew last week in the overnights.

In terms of pure viewership, the overnights have this week’s SmackDown at 2.418 million viewers, down slightly from the 2.431 million viewers that the final ratings report showed for last week’s broadcast. SmackDown finished the night as the eighth most viewed program on network television.

Overall, Friday’s SmackDown show was an entertaining broadcast that featured the surprise returns of four superstars (Sheamus, The Usos, and John Morrison).