WWE's Roman Reigns Calls Edge and Daniel Bryan Dreamers in Fiery Promo to End SmackDown

Jey Uso won the Andrew The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but he didn't get a chance to bask in the spotlight for very long because Roman Reigns came out to address the crowd, and he followed up Daniel Bryan and Edge's promos with a fantastic one of his own. He said he wasn't a politician and all he had to do was do what he's been doing. He called out Edge, said he's had a great week, but that he's been doing this consistently week after week after week. He also said he made the title relevant, the one everyone wants. He also said he changed the ratings, and then he said "that brings me to my opponents. The dreamers."

"That brings me to Daniel Bryan, who just wants a match, and now you're telling everyone I tapped out? DB, you're hanging on by a thread here,' Reigns said. "If you made me tap out you'd be Champion, but you're not. And you won't ever be, because Sunday you can't make me tap out."

"Edge, you want to complete the comeback huh? No one took it from you? Stop that. I took it from you, and I took it from everyone else. Dreamers. Dreamers. This is where the comeback story ends. You think this Championship is a dream? Being at WrestleMania in a match with Roman Reigns, that's the dream, and that's where the dream ends. You're the launching pad. You're the jumpoff. You think this is special? Wait till you see what's next. Dreamers are selfish, it's all about them. Me, everything I touch has purpose."

"I save careers right Paul?" Reigns then looked at Jey, asking "Who gave you the greatest year of your career? We've got gold over there." He then said "Edge I'm going to crush you. This isn't a prediction, it's a spoiler. In the main event, I'm going to wreck everybody and I'm going to leave. I'm going to smash you. I'm going to stack you. I'm going to pin you, and then I'm going to hold this Championship over my head, and you're going to look up and see a man lightyears ahead of you. Then you're going to hear the pyro go off and hear the whole world, the whole world acknowledge me."

You can find the official card for both nights of WrestleMania 37 below.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

