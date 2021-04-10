WWE SmackDown: 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner Crowned

✖

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal made its return to WrestleMania weekend this year, taking place on the WrestleMania-themed episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Jey Uso became the seventh man to win the tropy, last eliminating Shinsuke Nakamura. The match came down to "Main Event" Jey and Shinsuke Nakamura, still looking for revenge after Uso helped sabatoge his attempt at a Universal Championship match back in January. Nakamura lined Uso up for a Kinshasa, Uso countered with a superkick, but the Japanese star brushed it off and hit the knee anyway.

Nakamura then attempted to toss Uso over the rope, but Uso countered at the last second to eliminate the former Intercontinental Champion.

The match concept was first introduced at WrestleMania XXX, honoring the legacy of the gargantuan WWE Hall of Famer. Previous winners of the battle royal include Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy and Braun Strowman.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on both Saturday and Sunday at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Check out the full card for both nights below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two