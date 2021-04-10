WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan Delivers Epic Promo Ahead of WrestleMania 37 Triple Threat

✖

Tonight's WrestleMania edition of SmackDown kicked off with Daniel Bryan, who got the crowd hyped for WrestleMania 37. He said he was excited for everything, from the smoke of the pyro to smelling the human air of Raymond James Stadium. What he was excited for most though was to hear the roar of the WWE Universe in person, as this will be the first live event in over a year. He continued to say there was nothing like wrestling in front of a live audience or winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. He said he's been associated with the word Yes, but most of his career was spent hearing the word no.

"Is Daniel Bryan what's best for business? No. Does he deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania? No. If you ask Batista, Roman Reigns, Edge, Randy Orton? No. But if you ask me? You're damn right I do," Bryan said.

"Every time life told me no, I said yes," Bryan said. "When doctors said I would never wrestle again, I said yes. Will Daniel Bryan be able to tap out the untappable Roman Reigns? Reigns said no, I said yes. Can Daniel Bryan headline WrestleMania one more time? At first, Adam Pearce said no, but then Adam Pearce said yes."

"See this Sunday at WrestleMania, this is by far the biggest match of my career," Bryan said. "A triple threat match for the Universal Championship. On one side you've got Edge. Furious, because he thinks I've stolen a spotlight that belongs to him. On the other side, you have Roman Reigns, furious that I made him tap out. He's not anything that he thinks he is. People are furious, and when people are engaged, they are dangerous, and Edge and Roman Reigns are two of the most dangerous people in WWE."

"Which Daniel Bryan are they going to face? It's not going to be the Daniel Bryan that was general manager," Bryan said. "It's not going to be the family man. They are going to get the most dangerous Daniel Bryan they've ever seen. The same Daniel Bryan that made Reigns tap. The same Daniel Bryan that will kick Edge's head in."

Bryan finished it off by saying "Can Daniel Bryan walk out of WrestleMania as Universal Champion? Yes! Yes! Yes!"

Here's the official description of tonight's SmackDown.

On the final spot of The Road to WrestleMania, don't miss a Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown featuring the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a Fatal 4-Way SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match.

Here's the current card:

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Championship Match

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge address the WWE Universe

What have you thought of SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!