WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge

The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.

The crowd started chants early and Reigns had the crowd acknowledge him, but then he switched gears, and said he wanted to hear from Zayn. Zayn then talked about the Tribal Chief, and Reigns then started talking about their match against Owens and Cena. He said it was the biggest SmackDown match and asked what happened, saying "some would say we lost" with a big laugh.

Then he said "that's just not something I understand, because the Tribal Chief didn't lose. He lost (pointing at Zayn). My shoulders weren't on the mat. The Honorary Uce's shoulders were. That's done and we're moving on from that. One question is though, why did you call your shot? The Tribal Chief calls the shot. It's embarrassing when you don't deliver when you call the shot."

Reigns kept the heat on, saying "Do you want to be the Tribal Chief? Do you want to be me? Do you want to take my spot at the top? Why are you doing what the Tribal Chief does? Do you want to be me? Do you think you're me? Do you want to be me? Do you think you're fit to be" but then he was cut off by Kevin Owens.

Owens said "before things go too far here, Roman I think you need to calm down and take a deep breath or two, because I think you have some misdirected anger going on. You're so calm, cool, and collected. In fact, I don't remember when the last time I saw you like this. You were last like this because of me. I don't think Sami's your problem. I think your problem is me."

"You have a KO problem, and I think a good way to take care of that KO problem is to take it out on me in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble," Owens said.

Reigns said "Fine. I just want to be done with you. I want you to leave!" Owens then said "I'm leaving, but not for long. I'll see you at the Royal Rumble. And Sami, I'll see you whenever you manage to dig your balls out of Roman's pocket."

The match wasn't made official right then, but it is most likely going to be made official before the episode is over, and this should be one of the event's marquee matches if it does.

