WWE SmackDown Star Attacks NXT’s Cora Jade

Cora jade came out to give her first promo since losing at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, but she wasn’t prepared for what happened next. Jade was talking about how the loss was on her but also that she was going to continue to get better and she looked up to names like AJ Lee, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. Before she could launch into her next sentence Natalya’s music hit and the SmackDown Superstar was walking towards the ring. Natalya did a walk around the ring and Jade couldn’t believe she was there, and chants of Holy S*** and Welcome Back filled the building. Then Natalya picked up a microphone and things got really interesting.

Natalya said “This building brings back so many memories. Cora Jade, it is so good to finally meet you. My name is Nattie, most people call me Natalya.” Jade then said she didn’t even understand and was surreal, as she was the first action figure she bought and someone she looked up to for so long. She then said she sent her a message on DM and said she was at a live event and saw her. Natalya then said she saw her debut and she remembers her DM and she said she was so happy she pointed to the right girl. She also said she’s genuine and kind and gorgeous, but then said “more than anything you have passion for this and I love that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jade then said, “I think I can pass out and die now.” Natalya then said “trust me when I tell you this. I have mentored, I have trained, and I have competed against some of the best female superstars in WWE history, and I look around backstage and I look at that women’s locker room, and I see the landscape, and Cora you are the future of the NXT Women’s Division, but the future is bleak.”

She then slapped her and knocked her down, and then she put Jade into the Sharpshooter. Jade tapped almost immediately but Natalya wasn’t moving, and left it on for a while. She then finally released Jade and celebrated as the crowd booed, and Jade looked stunned against the ropes.

So, it appears that we’re getting Cora Jade vs Natalya for a while, and that is a feud that I did not see coming at all. That said, it sounds awesome and I love the fan element Jade is bringing to it. Like Dolph Ziggler vs Bron Breakker, this could really be a big next step for Jade and showcase her talents as well as shining another spotlight on how good Natalya is and why she is the B.O.A.T., so really a win win all around.

Are you excited for Jade vs Natalya?