WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa Compares Himself and Sami Zayn to Marvel Superheroes

One of the most compelling storylines currently running in WWE is the internal struggles of The Bloodline. Sami Zayn has been made an "Honorary Uce" by Roman Reigns, Jey Uso feels betrayed by his family, and the young Solo Sikoa has recently joined the group after breaking out on NXT. As of late, Sami and Solo have worked closely together, with the former acting as a sort of mentor for the new Superstar.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Sikoa was asked about his relationship with Zayn. While he admitted that he likes him because Roman Reigns seems to like him, Sikoa also compared his partnership with Zayn to that of two iconic Marvel superheroes: Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk.

"I feel like Sami's like the mind of the group and I'm the powerhouse," Sikoa said. "He can play mind games with people and try to work his way around, but here I come. 'Sami, whatever it is you need me to take out, I'll take 'em out.' It's like two superheroes, man. He's the Spider-Man, I'm the Hulk, and can't nobody stop us when we're together. That's what I feel like."

Sami Zayn Praises Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn appeared on the same episode of The Bump, and he took some time to open up about his thoughts on Solo Sikoa. The two have worked together for a few weeks now, and Zayn admitted that the two just "get each other."

"I think Solo has a lot of, I don't want to call it potential because he's already operating at such a high level, but in addition to that, being new here because this place is crazy, it really is," Zayn said. "To be thrown into the mix at the highest level, which is with The Bloodline, and to be able to swim with the sharks right away, you almost can't even talk about potential at this point. It's about how quickly he's been able to pick it up at this level, and eyes and ears open. I think he took a look at 'The Honorary Uce', and he saw that there were some things he could pick up, and I appreciated how receptive he was. I think both of our egos are down in the name of helping, not only each other but the cause with The Bloodline. There's this weird Arab/Samoan connection, and I don't really know what it is, but we just get each other."

What have you thought about Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa's partnership so far? Let us know in the comments!