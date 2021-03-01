New 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Book Hitting Shelves This Month

✖

A new book surrounding "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is on the way, as confirmed by a press release on Monday afternoon. Titled Austin 3:16 and released by ECW Press, the book will feature 316 facts and stories about the iconic WWE Hall of Famer, many of which center around his time dominating the WWF in the Attitude Era. The book will be released on March 16, christened by WWE as "3:16 Day."

"'3:16 Day' is a day to celebrate Austin, who has created some of the most memorable catchphrases in history," the release read. "None are more memorable than when he exclaimed 'Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a—' after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, subsequently launching his career to new heights. Austin 3:16 celebrates the WWE Legend's finest moments in the ring, on the microphone, and behind the wheel of a beer truck, Zamboni, and cement mixer. The book includes 316 Stone Cold facts, figures, and catchphrases that uncover little known facets about the 'Texas Rattlesnake,' including how he conceived the 'Stone Cold' moniker, what he really thinks of Mr. McMahon, 'The Rock,' and Bret 'Hit Man' Hart, and why he has the WWE Universe shouting 'What?' all the time.

The book will be written by DC Comics and WWE author Michael McAvennie and will be available both in-stores and as an e-book.

Austin recently appeared in a variety of interviews to promote the ongoing second season of Straight Up Steve Austin, and would often be asked about the current WWE product.

"You're spot on in saying that today is a different era," Austin said while on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith "It's a more athletic product, the guys and girls are better athletes than we were. Growing up, I was a big fan of promotions such as NWA, Mid South, and WCCW as well, and during the Attitude Era, we really pushed the envelope creatively. I just think the business was a lot more protected back then, and it was a grittier product, which is what I thrive on."

"That said, all due respect to all the men and women of WWE for working through the pandemic, and without crowds. When you watch the football games even with even 25 percent capacity of crowds, those fans really affect your performance," he added. "This is especially true in professional wrestling because that's how you get your feedback in your decision-making process. I miss the crowds. But yes, it is a different product today."