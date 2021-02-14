Steve Austin and CM Punk Predict What Would Happen in Their WWE Dream Match

✖

CM Punk and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin had a hilarious interaction on Twitter over the past few days regarding what would happen if the pair both stepped in the ring for a dream match. It started off on Friday when, during a Fan Q&A session, Punk was asked what he thought would happen if the two met back in 2013-14 when Punk was still with the company.

Punk answered, "Would have been short. GTS 1,2,3." Various outlets picked up that tweet including Bleacher Report. That's when Austin got involved.

"Horses—," Austin responded. "@CMPunk didn't say that. Y'all made that s— up."

Punk wrote back, "I'd never say that. Steve is right. Gimme an oh hell yeah."

Austin then found the screenshot of the tweet and provided a much different prediction.

I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn. Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match," Austin wrote. "Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out. Bottom line."

During his Starrcast III panel back in 2019 Punk recalled when he asked Austin to come out and hit him with a Stunner after a dark match in 2010. He then added that there was a short amount of time where the match was on the table.

"That's when I started prying and being like, 'Let's work this match motherf—er, let's go!' I think there was a sliver of time where it was going to happen," Punk said. "And then the next minute it didn't."

