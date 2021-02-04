Steve Austin Praises the Current Generation of WWE Stars

✖

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was a guest on ESPN's First Take this week, where he promoted the ongoing second season of his USA Network interview show Straight Up Steve Austin. At one point host, Stephen A. Smith talked about his favorite era of pro wrestling (the 80s), and asked how "The Texas Rattlesnake" feels about the current state of pro wrestling compared to previous generations.

"You're spot in saying that today is a different era," Austin said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "It's a more athletic product, the guys and girls are better athletes than we were. Growing up, I was a big fan of promotions such as NWA, Mid South, and WCCW as well, and during the Attitude Era, we really pushed the envelope creatively. I just think the business was a lot more protected back then, and it was a grittier product, which is what I thrive on."

He also spoke incredibly highly of the work WWE has been doing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That said, all due respect to all the men and women of WWE for working through the pandemic, and without crowds. When you watch the football games even with even 25 percent capacity of crowds, those fans really affect your performance," he said. "This is especially true in professional wrestling because that's how you get your feedback in your decision-making process. I miss the crowds. But yes, it is a different product today."

The subject of current pro wrestling versus the 90s era has been a hot-button issue as of late. During an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience last month, The Undertaker ruffled some feathers while talking about WWE's current product and why he often struggles to enjoy it.

"I try [to enjoy it as a fan]. It's tough for me because the product has changed so much and it's kind of soft," Mark Calaway said at the time. "I'll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. But to the young guys, 'oh, he's a bitter old guy.' I'm not bitter, I did my time. I'm good, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There's guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough substance right now."