Former WWE and ECW Star Stevie Richards Reveals Serious Health Issues

Stevie Richards (real name Michael Manna) took to social media this week to post a photo of himself in a hospital using a walker, revealing he was dealing with serious health issues. While the 51-year-old former WWE and ECW star didn't go into too many details, he did say he'll explain everything in the near future on his YouTube channel. He wrote, "The last 4 weeks, especially the last one, have really been something else. We aren't quite at the finish line yet, but hopefully the road to recovery starts asap. I will be explaining what has happened and documenting my road to recovery on the YouTube channel as well as here."

PWInsider's Mike Johnson then added that Richards has been dealing with issues regarding his back and spine that got worse in recent weeks. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...