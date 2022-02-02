Ronda Rousey Studies ECW History With Paul Heyman on Latest ‘Rowdy’s Places’ on ESPN+

Ronda Rousey’s ESPN+ series Rowdy’s Places dropped its latest episode on Thursday, which took a deep dive into the world of ECW alongside Paul Heyman and D-Von Dudley. A two-minute clip from the episode was released to Twitter, showing the three sitting in the original ECW Arena (now the 2300 Arena) in Philadelphia. Heyman explained why Philly was the perfect place for ECW to grow into a phenomenon in the 90s, tracing the violent sports culture the city had back to the Philadelphia Flyers “Broad Street Bullies” teams of the 1970s.

“They did it with a violent, extreme edge,” Heyman explained. “So when pro wrestling needed to change, where else could it happen but from a dilapidated bingo hall? …That fight club atmosphere, if you had done that in New York, even in the Bronx or Brooklyn, if you did it in Cleveland or Detroit, it wouldn’t have the gravitas. But Philadelphia? This was the joint, this was the place to do it. A bingo hall on the wrong side of the train tracks under the underpass in south Philly, Pennsylvania. All multiverses converged right here on the corner of Swanson and Ritner. It couldn’t have happened anywhere else.”

