WWE SummerSlam 2023: Cody Rhodes Defeats Brock Lesnar, Gets Embraced By "The Beast"

Cody Rhodes finally "finished the story" in his months-long rivalry with Brock Lesnar, defeating "The Beast Incarnate" at SummerSlam on Saturday at Detroit's Ford Field. Lesnar spent a good chunk of the match tossing Rhodes in and out of the ring, nailing him with F-5's outside the ring in order to get a countout win. Rhodes never stayed down for a full 10-count and would eventually nail Lesnar with three consecutive Cross Rhodes finishers to pick up the win. Lesnar then decided to shake and even raise Rhodes' hand after the fact as a sign of respect. Rhodes then embraced his mother outside the ring.

Cody Rhodes on Bouncing Back From Losing to Roman Reigns

Rhodes gave an interview with The New York Post ahead of SummerSlam where he described bouncing back from his loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 as the greatest challenge of his career. Rhodes has also made it clear in various interviews that he doesn't want the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Seth Rollins, even though they're on the same roster.

"It's the biggest challenge that's ever been presented to me," Rhodes said. "Bigger than doing All In, bigger than doing AEW, the biggest challenge ever is can this get hotter?"

"We left a sold-out SoFi Stadium with 80-something-thousand super pissed-off people. There are Roman fans too, don't get me wrong. But that was, to this day, when I think about the loss, when I think about how things went down, that to me is still jarring," he later added."...If it was a moment missed, it's my job to find the moment again."

