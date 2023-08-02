Cody Rhodes Doesn't Believe He'll Be in a WarGames Match at This Year's Survivor Series

Cody Rhodes seems oddly pessimistic about the idea that he'll be in a WarGames match this year. The two-ringed steel cage match was originally created by Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, back in 1987 and was a staple of NWA and WCW programming for over a decade. WWE wouldn't start using the gimmick until Paul "Triple H" Levesque brought it to NXT in 2017 and it didn't reach the main roster until last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. There's a belief among fans that it'll be back for this year's show at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago this November. When asked about the possibility of being in the match, Rhodes told The New York Post this week that it's "just not gonna happen."

Rhodes' skepticism seems to be rooted in the fact that he has missed out on the match a few times. AEW initially booked Rhodes and the rest of The Elite for their version of the match (Blood & Guts) in early 2020 but it had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rhodes wasn't involved in the first Blood & Guts match when it finally happened in May 2021 and was gone from the company by the time the next bout was booked in June 2022. And once WWE's main roster finally utilized the match concept, Rhodes was on the shelf recovering from a torn pec.

Cody Rhodes Doesn't Think He'll Make The Cut for a WarGames Match This Year

"I'm not gonna get picked for the WarGames team or who knows what I could be doing that night," Rhodes said. "It would be a really special thing if I could."

Do you think "The American Nightmare" will get the nod for a WarGames match before the end of the year? If not, what will he be doing at Survivor Series in November? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!