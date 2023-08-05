WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Order Confirms What Will Open and Close Tonight's Show

WWE's SummerSlam 2023 premium live event takes place tonight at Ford Field in Detroit, and the match order for the show has made its way online. Fightful Select is currently reporting that the pay-per-view will kick off with Ricochet vs. Logan Paul. Unsurprisingly, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the position of "Tribal Chief" will serve as the show's main event. You can see the full match order below

Paul vs. Ricochet going on first was actually due to Paul requesting he open the show. The celebrity YouTuber confirmed on a recent episode of Impaulsive that he will attempt to have his match, get on a private jet and fly to Dallas in order to walk out alongside his brother, Jake Paul, in time for Jake's boxing match with Nate Diaz.

"After SummerSlam, my brother is fighting the same night in Dallas," Paul explained. "As soon as my match ends, I'm going to hop on a [private jet], fly to Dallas in my gear, walk into the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz. I'm going to try to. I don't know if I'm going to make it, but if I do, it'll be minutes. I walk into the venue, round one Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz starts. It is barely possible. We did the math, it's barely doable."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Order

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam Battle Royal

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor WWE Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

Ricochet on "Going Viral" With Logan Paul

A big aspect of the Paul vs. Ricochet feud has centered around the two "going viral" whenever they share the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with ComicBook ahead of tonight's match.

"I got to understand that he's someone that's new, someone that's kind of a wild card," Ricochet said. "Someone that, although he doesn't know as much as a lot of the people that I'm around, he's still an athlete. He's still crazy. He's still a stunt man. He's still on his own wavelength of stuff that he does. Plus he's a trained boxer. Going in there with him, you don't really know what you're going to get. You don't know what you're going to have planned. You don't know until you get to cooking and then it all kind of molds together and it all kind of just comes naturally as it just starts flowing kind of thing. It definitely is a different process."

"Obviously, what Ricochet does kind of goes viral, but it's not like I have the intention of going out there and going viral," Ricochet continued. "I just go out there and use what's in my environment. It just so happens that what I can do and things that are in my capability just happen to go viral."