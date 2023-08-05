WWE's Ricochet Details His Process of Working With Logan Paul: "He's a Wild Card." (Exclusive)

Ricochet and Logan Paul culminate their eight-month long rivalry tonight at WWE SummerSlam. These two high-flying sensations first crossed paths, or rather crossed flights, in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past January. Ricochet and Paul went viral for their double springboard clothesline collision that occurred in mid-air. While Ricochet went on to tag with Braun Strowman and Paul got into a feud with Seth Rollins, the two always seemed to be an arm's length away. Tensions resumed in July when Ricochet and Paul both competed in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, a multi-man bout that once again involved these two performing an acrobatic spot.

Paul has impressed in all of his WWE matches, but he has had the luxury of strong dance partners. Ricochet is no exception, as Paul admitted earlier this year that when it came to timing their WWE Royal Rumble spot, Ricochet told Paul to not worry about landing simultaneously as he would catch up to him.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the WWE SummerSlam press junket, Ricochet noted that getting in the ring with Paul is always unpredictable.

"I got to understand that he's someone that's new, someone that's kind of a wild card," Ricochet said. "Someone that, although he doesn't know as much as a lot of the people that I'm around, he's still an athlete. He's still crazy. He's still a stunt man. He's still on his own wavelength of stuff that he does. Plus he's a trained boxer. Going in there with him, you don't really know what you're going to get. You don't know what you're going to have planned. You don't know until you get to cooking and then it all kind of molds together and it all kind of just comes naturally as it just starts flowing kind of thing. It definitely is a different process."

On-screen, Paul has emphasized his objective in this WWE SummerSlam bout is to go viral. While Ricochet doesn't deliberately try to make those trending moments, he noted "virality" is second-nature to his in-ring style.

"Obviously, what Ricochet does kind of goes viral, but it's not like I have the intention of going out there and going viral," Ricochet continued. "I just go out there and use what's in my environment. It just so happens that what I can do and things that are in my capability just happen to go viral."

Ricochet faces Logan Paul tonight at WWE SummerSlam, streaming live on Peacock at 7:30 PM ET.