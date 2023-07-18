Logan Paul Has a Wild Plan for SummerSlam 2023, Didn’t Understand Why WWE Fans Hated Him

Logan Paul has a busy night scheduled on Aug. 5. The celebrity YouTuber is currently gearing up for a match against Ricochet (hinted at on WWE television, though not officially booked as of yet) at the SummerSlam pay-per-view at Ford Field in Detroit, but also wants to be present for Jake Paul’s next boxing fight against Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. He explained on the latest Impaulsive that the plan is doable, but he’ll need to have his match open SummerSlam in order to have a shot at walking down the entrance ramp alongside his brother after a cross-country jet flight. According to Google Maps, the distance between the two venues is 1,188.4 miles.

“After SummerSlam, my brother is fighting the same night in Dallas,” Paul explained (h/t Fightful). “As soon as my match ends, I’m going to hop on a [private jet], fly to Dallas in my gear, walk into the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz. I’m going to try to. I don’t know if I’m going to make it, but if I do, it’ll be minutes. I walk into the venue, round one Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz starts. It is barely possible. We did the math, it’s barely doable.”

Logan Paul Didn’t Understand Why WWE Fans Booed Him

When Paul first started popping up on WWE TV leading up to WrestleMania 37, he was met was a generally negative response from WWE fans. The company would continue to try and position him as a babyface before eventually relenting and let him work as a heel.

“I’m obviously a heel, and I like it, but I didn’t at first,” Paul said (h/t Fightful). “When I first got there and people started booing me, I really took it personal. I just didn’t understand. I was pissed. Bruce Prichard came back, ‘that was amazing. They hate you.’ I’m affected by this. Now, I eat it up, and I started to play with the interaction with people in the front row who are booing me. I have to say, the WWE fans have balls. I will get in their face and they’re flipping me off. ‘Fuck you.’ I’m right here [face-to-face]. I’m sorry, sir, I could end your life where you stand — I obviously won’t because it’s illegal — the fact that they have no regret and no signs of backing down right in front of my face, they have respect for me. They’re a character too. They’re having fun. Now, I’m leaning into it. I’m liking it, and they love to hate me.”

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches