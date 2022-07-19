WWE Adds New SummerSlam Match Ahead of Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE announced shortly before this week's Monday Night Raw that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been added to this year's SummerSlam card. The feud initially started when Rollins jumped Riddle for chastizing him over taking out Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer on an episode of Raw. Things escalated further when Riddle nailed Rollins with an RKO from the top of a ladder during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which wound up costing "The Visionary" the briefcase. The pair have been trading shots ever since.

"In what is sure to be a volatile showdown, Riddle will go one-on-one with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at The Biggest Event of the Summer," WWE said in its announcement. "The Original Bro has found himself in the crosshairs of The Visionary since the absence of Randy Orton has left Riddle to battle it out on his own. Riddle got the attention of Rollins by delivering an RKO from out of nowhere on Raw and took the rivalry to another level. Considering the explosive arsenal of both competitors, their matchup at SummerSlam could very well steal the show.

Riddle has only competed at SummerSlam once, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Randy Orton at last year's event. Meanwhile, Rollins has a decorated history at the pay-per-view, winning the United States Championship from John Cena in 2015, the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Dean Ambrose in 2017, the Intercontinental Championship in 2018 and the Universal Championship in 2019. Check out the updated card for the show below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Street Profits

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

This story is developing...