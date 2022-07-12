WWE SummerSlam 2022: Latest Update on Ticket Sales at Nashville's Nissan Stadium

WWE's annual SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place this year at Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. As of right now, the card consists of a rematch from WrestleMania 38 in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, three Money in the Bank rematches in The Usos vs. Street Profits, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rouse and Bobby Lashley vs. Theory and Pat McAfee's latest chance to step inside the ring, this time against Happy Corbin. And after seeing how Money in the Bank had to be moved out of Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium due to slow ticket sales, fans have been keeping an eye on how well the promotion is doing in "Music City."

According to WrestleTix, the show had sold just over 20,000 tickets in late May but recently just cracked the 30,000 ticket mark at 30,161. The venue can typically sit up to 69,000, but with WWE's current setup the capacity is set at 36,259. That means WWE can technically consider the show a sell-out if it moves a few thousand more tickets in the next 18 days.

WWE SummerSlam

Sat • Jul 30 • 6:30 PM

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN



Available Tickets => 6,837

Current Setup/Capacity => 36,259

Tickets Distributed => 29,422



Surging past the 29K mark here.

[https://t.co/yRCOtKPuzU] pic.twitter.com/4gRQC1XMm0 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 10, 2022

Unlike last year's SummerSlam, which brought in more than 51,000 fans to Allegiant Stadium, this year's show won't have a big name part-timer returning like John Cena. The 16-time world champion was recently on an episode of Raw to celebrate 20 years with WWE, but noted in his promo that he doesn't know when he'll be able to compete again. The original plans for the show were reportedly Roman Reigns taking on Randy Orton after Orton's RK-Bro tag partner, Riddle, came up short in dethroning "The Tribal Chief." But Orton suffered a back injury that could potentially require surgery, which would keep him out of action until 2023.

The decision was then made to bring Lesnar back into the fold for another match against Reigns. This will be the seventh time WWE has advertised a one-on-one match between the two on pay-per-view and the first time Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since beating Lesnar to unify the two world titles in April. A Last Man Standing Match stipulation was quickly added and it is being billed as the "last time" the two will clash.

What's your excitement level for SummerSlam now that we're a few weeks away from the show? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!