WWE SummerSlam Car to Compete at NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway

Corey LaJoie will compete at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Speedway on July 24 in a special WWE SummerSlam-themed No. 7 car. The partnership between WWE, Spire Motorsport and Peacock brought the design to life, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on the front. LaJoie took part in a special promo while debuting the card, holding the Universal Championship while hyping up the July 30 premium live event.

Reigns and Lesnar have clashed numerous times since their first meeting at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015, but it looked like the rivalry had finally culminated when Reigns beat "The Beast at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. But Lesnar returned following Reigns' latest defense against Riddle, setting up a Last Man Standing Match between the pair. WWE has started promoting the match as the last two "The Tribal Chief" and Lesnar will ever face each other.

Other matches booked for the show include another WrestleMania 38 rematch in Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship and The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Celebrities like Pat McAfee and Logan Paul will also be competing on the show. Check out the updated card for the show below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

As for Reigns' future, the big rumor surrounding WrestleMania 39 is that he'll take on his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, his special counsel Paul Heyman has described the match just as a fantasy.

"We can speculate all we want about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns," Heyman told Sportskeeda. "It's masturbatory fantasies until there's a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson's signature on it. Then I know it's real. And until then, it's just fantasy. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson's to come to get the rub from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of ... a hundred thousand people live cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time Roman Reigns, then, now, and forever. And until he puts his name on a contract, it's just his fantasy."