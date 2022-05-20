WWE's Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns vs The Rock Rumors are 'Fantasies'

✖

WWE's Roman Reigns has already taken on and conquered major Superstars like John Cena and Brock Lesnar, and now many are wondering which big name is next. One opponent that's been heavily rumored at several times is The Rock, and it would be hard to top a Reigns vs Rock feud in terms of star power and popularity if it actually happens. Paul Heyman was recently asked about the potential match, and he planted the ball in Rock's corner and called the consistent rumors "masturbatory fantasies" during an interview with Sportskeeda.

As for the match happening, Heyman said "It's up to Dwayne Johnson. If Dwayne Johnson wants to be embarrassed, and humiliated, and smashed in front of the entire world against Roman Reigns, he's welcome to step in against the Tribal Chief ... Imagine the box office that could be driven by Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in which you get to see the Tribal Chief smash The Rock."

While he thinks it would be a money drawing attraction if it happens and knows the WWE Universe would lose their collective minds with those two in the ring against each other, Heyman isn't focusing any energy on it until it's all on paper and part of a contract, and without pen to paper, Heyman calls all talk of it "masturbatory fantasies".

"We can speculate all we want about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns," Heyman said "It's masturbatory fantasies until there's a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson's signature on it. Then I know it's real. And until then, it's just fantasy. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson's to come to get the rub from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of ... a hundred thousand people live cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time Roman Reigns, then, now, and forever. And until he puts his name on a contract, it's just his fantasy."

