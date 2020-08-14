The Top Most Insane Facts About WWE's SummerSlam

The Undertaker Was Going To Do The Fusion Dance (Photo: WWE) During the Summer Slam of 1994, the original Undertaker was battling against his exact double who was played by professional wrestler Brian Lee who wore an outfit and hair style that looked exactly like Mark Calaway's. While the back story of this Fake Taker was never explored, the original ending of the match was going to end with the lights going out and the two wrestlers "merging". Needless to say, this didn't happen but could we even imagine? prevnext

Summer Slam Gave Birth To TLC Matches (Photo: WWE) "Tables, Ladders, And Chairs" Matches have become a staple in World Wrestling Entertainment, adding to the Ladder matches by adding some additional items for the wrestlers to use to deck one another. The TLC Matches began with the Dudley Boyz, Hardy Boyz, and Edge in Summer Slam 2000. Needless to say, if not for this Pay Per View event, we might not have seen this iteration of the match appear within the WWE!

A Summer Slam Match Determines A Child's Legal Guardian (Photo: WWE) In 2005, the WWE apparently wasn't afraid to dive into story lines that were outright bizarre, as was the case with that year's Summer Slam as Eddie Guerero and Rey Mysterio fought to be the proper father for the young boy, Dominick. In a fit of pure insanity, a ladder match was established wherein the custody papers were hanging above the ring and the first wrestler to ascend the ladder and snatch them would be made Dominick's father according to the law. Needless to say, we're not touching upon every aspect of this insane fight, but it's worth checking out just how mad this brawl was between the two wrestlers.

The WWE Divas (Photo: WWE) It's tough to compare to the insanity of the "Parental Custody Ladder Match" or the "Fusion of the Two Undertakers", but at least those were both rooted in actual wrestling. In 2004, a dodgeball match was set up between the current Divas of World Wrestling Entertainment and the aspiring women looking to be added as such. Needless to say, we're still scratching our friends that this event happened, marking itself as strange among a sea of crazy matches.