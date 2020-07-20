Seven Matches WWE Can Book for SummerSlam 2020 Following Extreme Rules

WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules has come and gone, meaning the company can turn its full attention towards its second-biggest annual pay-per-view, SummerSlam. As of now, no matches have been announced for the show and that could change as early as this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. But by looking at what happened on Sunday night combined with what's been happening on television lately, it's pretty easy to map out a good chunk of what the card will look like. Below are seven matches that WWE can easily book for this year's SummerSlam! Keep in mind that a bunch of these could change as soon as tomorrow night. What matches do you think should happen at the show? Let us know down in the comments!

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship (Photo: WWE) It's hard to believe, but Orton currently has the most momentum of any heel in WWE thanks to the return of "The Legend Killer." Putting him on a collision course with Drew feels like a no-brainer. The funny thing is a year ago Orton was in the hunt for the WWE Championship in that long-awaited feud with Kofi Kingston, but that one wound up falling flat. The feud with Edge and his alignment with Ric Flair has clearly lit a fire under Orton that could make this one a ton of fun.

Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship (Photo: WWE) They've clearly been building to this one for months. The Firefly Fun House version of Bray couldn't beat Braun. The Wyatt Family version could, but he's not in control anymore. That just leaves The Fiend, who could really use a win to finally wash away the stink of that Goldberg program.

The Kabuki Warriors vs. The Golden Role Models View this post on Instagram WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?! @sashabankswwe is the new #Raw Women's Champion...but @itsmebayley counted the pin!! #ExtremeRules A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 19, 2020 at 6:06pm PDT This one is a bit tricky. It doesn't seem like WWE is going to officially recognize Banks' "win" on Sunday night, but she's probably going to keep parading around with the title for a little bit. My guess is there will be a tag match at SummerSlam between The Kabuki Warriors and The Golden Role Models where the heels lose their tag titles and Asuka gets to keep the Raw title, but Bayley manages to get away still holding the SmackDown title. That could finally be the thing that leads to a split between the two.

MVP vs. Apollo Crews — United States Championship (Photo: WWE) Much like the Raw Women's Championship, it's not exactly clear who the US Champion currently is. MVP crowned himself the new champion after Crews couldn't compete, but WWE.com doesn't state whether or not the title actually changed hands. They'll finally decide who the real champ is at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles vs. The Miz — Intercontinental Championship (Photo: WWE) Since Matt Riddle is tied up with Baron Corbin (we'll get to that later), AJ needs a new challenger for the United States Championship. Sami Zayn is still out of action, Daniel Bryan hasn't wrestled since May, and the Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus won't take place until next week. So why not let Miz try and beat Styles for that ninth title reign?

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black (Photo: WWE) Rey Mysterio was written off television in gruesome fashion and it feels like a waste to have Rollins go right back to feuding with Kevin Owens. So why not have him feud with a guy that has been apart of this program from the beginning but never gets the focus (even after he pinned Rollins clean in late May) — Aleister Black?