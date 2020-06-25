Latest Rumors on WWE's Plans for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam

Since beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre has plowed through title contenders like Big Show, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in recent months. And while it seems like Randy Orton is being built up as McIntyre's next big challenger (once he gets past Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules), that might not be WWE's plan for the "Scottish Psychopath." According to Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, WWE currently has a rematch between McIntyre and Lesnar "pencilled in" for SummerSlam.

The match would fit the pattern WWE has had for "The Beast" in recent years. Lesnar has been in the main event of the past six SummerSlam events and the past two have seen him in world championship rematches against his previous WrestleMania opponent (Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins).

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated McIntyre gave a list of 12 wrestlers (that did not include Lesnar) he wanted to face in a WWE Championship match. That list included Sheamus, JInder Mahal, Kofi Kingston, Orton, Danel Bryan, Big E Cesaro, NXT's Adam Cole & Roderick Strong and New Japan's Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada. At the top of the list was reigning Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

"The top of my wish list is AJ," McIntyre said. "We're two ships in the night. When I was gone from the company and headed toward Impact Wrestling, he was on the way out and I just missed him. He went to Japan and even though a lot of independent shows tried to get us together, it never worked out. AJ went to WWE, I returned to WWE, but we were both bad guys on Raw. I thought it was finally about to happen, and then he went to SmackDown. Eventually, it's going to happen."

Styles was on the Raw roster when McIntyre first won the championship, though he reportedly demanded to be traded to SmackDown over frustrations toward Raw's executive director Paul Heyman. WWE recently fired Heyman from his role on the creative team, though he'll still be around to work as Brock Lesnar's advocate on television.

That Styles trade resulted in Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode making the jump to the Raw roster. Ziggler arrived on this week's show, telling McIntyre he owed him a championship match for helping "save" his career by bringing him to Raw. McIntyre didn't agree with Ziggler's claim, but accepted his challenge anyway.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.