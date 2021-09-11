WWE Superstar Gets Married

It’s always good to have something to celebrate, and now we do thanks to one of WWE’s Monday Night Raw superstars. That would be Doudrop, who revealed on Twitter this morning that she married her fiance of two years in a sweet photo of the two and their dog (who was also dressed up for the occasion). It’s a gorgeous photo and Doudrop captioned it with a wife and husband emoji, and then, later on, posted more photos with their family, of the location, and yes, another photo of the puppy. Congratulations to the happy couple, and you can see the photos below.

Doudrop (real name Kimberly Benson) has been on Monday Night Raw ever since coming over from NXT: UK, where she was known as Piper Niven. When she jumped onto the red brand she assumed the name of Doudrop and joined forces with Eva Marie, who had also just returned to WWE.

Doudrop would protect Marie quite a bit during that time, though that all changed when the two came up against Alexa Bliss. Bliss is all about the supernatural now and has some unconventional powers at her disposal, including a talking (and rather creepy) doll named Lilli.

https://twitter.com/DoudropWWE/status/1436658538802204682?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Recently it was Doudrop who faced Bliss in the ring, but a winking Lilli understandably freaked her out and caused her to lose that match. It wouldn’t be long before Marie slapped Doudrop, but Doudrop would get her revenge and leave Marie high and dry, and the two have been at odds since then. In a match that occurred on a following Raw, she didn’t even wait for the bell to slam Marie and knock her silly, and while the referee wouldn’t count (because the match hadn’t officially started yet), Doudrop delivered her own 3-count and rendered Marie unable to compete, taking the match as a win.

It remains to be seen if that partnership can be mended, but I wouldn’t bet on it. As for Bliss, she has started to tease a challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship, which currently resides with Charlotte Flair, but who knows, maybe Doudrop will get into that mix soon too because that could be very interesting.

Congratulations. to the happy couple, and ComicBook wishes them all the best!

You can catch Doudrop every Monday on WWE’s Monday Night Raw, which airs on the USA Network at 8 PM EST.