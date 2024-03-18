Bryan Danielson Held "Super Secret" WWE Training Session During First Retirement

Bryan Danielson's career renaissance is nearing an official end. The American Dragon plans to shift his full-time wrestling schedule into sporadic appearances after Summer 2024, noting that he wants to spend the bulk of his time moving forward with his family. Danielson stepping away while he is still able to compete at a high level is more than he could have asked for out of his wrestling career, as there was once a reality where all of this was taken away from him before he could say goodbye. A series of serious concussions in the 2010s forced Danielson to retire from in-ring competition in 2016.

Even though it turned out to be temporary, Danielson's initial retirement was seen as a permanent measure, as WWE doctors were steadfast in their decision to not clear him, no matter how many out-of-company specialists told him otherwise. Danielson would eventually get the green light from all parties in 2018, returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 34.

Bryan Danielson's "Super Secret" Training During Retirement

(Photo: WWE)

The American Dragon was not quite dormant during his retirement.

Speaking during a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, former WWE superstar Riddick Moss shared details of a "super secret mission" he was sent on with Bryan Danielson when Danielson was still retired.

"When [Bryan Danielson] was officially retired, I was called into the Performance Center for a super secret mission, and it was to train with him in the ring when no one else was allowed in there," Moss revealed. "I was sworn to secrecy for that. I just got to say, that guy is as good as advertised. I couldn't believe how good he was in the ring. He was just so smooth. Everything was exactly where it should be. He was amazing."

Chatter surrounding Danielson's in-ring comeback first began to surface in Summer 2017, as rumors swirled that he was attempting to get cleared to wrestle again. Rumor had it that if WWE wouldn't clear him, Danielson would leave the company when his contract expired and wrestle for a company that would.

This led to then-Ring of Honor World Champion Cody Rhodes using Danielson's "Yes!" chants at multiple ROH shows, seemingly planting early seeds for a rivalry should Danielson leave WWE and return to his longtime wrestling home of ROH. Rhodes vs. Danielson would end up being a what if, as WWE cleared Danielson in March 2018.

As it played out, Rhodes and Danielson would briefly share a non-WWE locker room, both competing for AEW in Fall 2021, but they wouldn't cross paths during the short time they spent in All Elite Wrestling together.