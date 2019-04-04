Watch: WWE Superstars Cut Kid-Written Promos on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’

Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Carmella and Alexa Bliss all appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night to promote WrestleMania 35 taking place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night. Fallon introduced each wrestler out one by one for a special segment called “Kid Trash Talk,” where he asked kids to send in promos that they had personally written to see if the wrestlers could make them still sound intimidating. In what shouldn’t be a big surprise, Strowman made his sound the meanest by using his usual, very-loud delivery.

“You want a piece of me? You want a piece of me?? I’m gonna kick your butt until you fall in the lake! And I’m not joking! Because when I’m kidding… I say knock, knock!”

McIntyre came in at a close second with what was probably the funniest line of the segment.

“I’m going to shove my foot so far up you butt that you will be pooping toes for a week,” he said with a completely serious face.

The wrestlers circled Fallon as if they were about to jump him just as the video clip ended.

The group that appeared will have a variety of roles in Sunday’s show. Bliss, who has been mysteriously inactive on WWE television in recent months beyond talk show segments, will serve as the host of WrestleMania while Strowman and Carmella will both be on the pre-show in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Women’s Battle Royal respectively. McIntyre will take on Roman Reigns in “The Big Dog’s” first singles match since beating leukemia, Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Kingston will take on Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, his first one-on-one shot for a world title in his 11-year career.

As of Thursday, WrestleMania 35 will have three pre-show matches and 12 matches on the main card. The show’s main event will see Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch compete for both of the women’s championships in a “Winner Take All” match. Other big matches include Triple H vs. Batista, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley vs. “Demon” Finn Balor.

