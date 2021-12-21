WWE Superstars Wish Fans a Happy Holidays With New Videos

WWE’s social media team uploaded a pair of videos on Monday as various Superstars wished the fans at home a Happy Holidays as Christmas and New Year’s Eve are on the horizon. The first was a collection from WWE’s TikTok account, starting off with Riddle texting Randy Orton about they were put in charge of spreading “holiday cheer across the WWE Universe.” From there the video featured clips from Big E, Naomi & Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair (with a creepy Grinch filter), Drew McIntyre (slicing up a piece of pie with Angela), Orton taking one of Riddle’s cookies, Bianca Belair with The Street Profits and John Cena.

The USA Twitter account also uploaded its own “Happy Holidays” message from the WWE, featuring a number of stars from Raw. You can check out both clips below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/USA_Network/status/1473035478274228225?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Both videos highlighted Big E, who finally broke through as WWE Champion in 2021 after winning the Money in the Bank contract and cashing in on Bobby Lashley. He’s been the face of Monday Night Raw ever since, even representing the Red Brand in a Champion vs. Champion match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series last month.

“This was my first singles main event on a pay-per-view, and to do it with Roman means even more,” E told Sports Illustrated while reflecting on that match. “Our paths were different, but after the match, we reflected on spending our days, circa 2010, together in that FCW warehouse. We were not making much money but we were very hungry.”

“His strength and athleticism are real,” he added. “He even got me up in that powerbomb. I thought he was going to bail on it, but he had that second surge to get me up. Until you’re in the ring with him, people just don’t fully realize how good he is. He’s an incredible performer on an incredible run, and you can’t take away anything from him.”

He continued — “I can’t say that I’m a guy that’s always fought from underneath —I debuted as Dolph Ziggler’s bodyguard and I dropped John Cena, so I can’t pretend that I was never given anything. But I’m a guy that is barely 5′ 11″; I didn’t have all these accolades coming into the business, and even though I’m not the Roman type, it’s all about that fight for me. My life has been filled with learning how to get up after getting knocked down.”

E will defend his WWE Championship on New Year’s Day in a four-way match against Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.