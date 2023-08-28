WWE Raw Preview (Aug. 28, 2023): Payback Go-Home Show, Falls Count Anywhere Match

Tonight's Monday Night Raw in Memphis will serve as the Red Brand's go-home episode for WWE's Payback pay-per-view this Saturday in Pittsburgh. Four matches have been announced for the show, headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The bout will serve as a warm-up for Lynch ahead of her Steel Cage match against Trish Stratus, which will likely be the end of her months-long feud with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I think the culmination of this five, six-month feud should be as brutal as possible," Lynch said on last week's edition of The Bump. "We have beaten the ever-loving piss out of each other — and had Zoey interrupt at any and every opportunity. We need something to keep her out, and that is a Steel Cage Match. And that was my daughter saying again, because it's happened again, and again, and again, and again, and again. Zoey gets involved, and I'm sick of it! So we'll have a steel cage to keep her out."

WWE Raw Card (Aug. 28, 2023)

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Starks (Falls Count Anywhere)

Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

WWE Payback 2023 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Women's World Heavyweight Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez United States Championship: Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Steel Cage Match)

LA Knight vs. The Miz

The Grayson Waller Effect w/ Cody Rhodes

WWE Announces More John Cena Appearances

On top of returning to Friday Night SmackDown this week and competing at next week's Superstar Spectacle event in India, John Cena will appear on seven consecutive episodes of SmackDown beginning with the Sept. 15 episode. The booking was confirmed on Monday morning by WWE, though it's unclear if he'll wrestle so much as a dark match during those SmackDown appearances.

"Throughout his SmackDown return, Cena in partnership with Make-A-Wish will host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in-person," WWE's announcement read. "For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE Superstars. Cena is the most requested wish granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe."