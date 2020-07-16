WWE's Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Talks The Fun of Filming Cannonball, Plans for Future Episodes (Exclusive Clip)

USA Network's new competition series Cannonball premiered last week to rave reviews and an impressive audience as contestants battled through an insane water sports competition for a $10,0000 cash prize. WWE's Mike Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz serve as the hosts with Simon Gibson working as a reporter from the sidelines. Ahead of Episode 2's premiere, Miz sat down with ComicBook.com to discuss the fun of getting to host the show and how fans have enjoyed it so far.

"That's the coolest part [the fan reaction]," Mizanin said. "We actually filmed this back in October and it's exciting to see it all come together because you're not sure how everything's going to be played, how they're going to edit it, how it's going to be. And then when you see it, you're like, 'Wow, all that work paid off.' And not only that, it's better than I thought it was going to be."

"And it's really a lot of fun. It's one of those fun, effortless family shows that you watch, you sit down, you laugh, you have fun for just an hour, kind of escape your reality and kind of enter ours," he continued. "Whatever is going on in your life, kind of just throwing it all out and just watch the show and just be free and enjoy."

Check out a sneak preview clip from Episode 2 below!

Given what's happening in the world right now, Mizanin felt now was a perfect time for a show like Cannonball to arrive.

"I think it's honestly the perfect time to have a show like Cannonball out with everything that's going on, all the drama that's happening in the world," he said. "It's kind of one of those things where you can just sit down with your whole family and just laugh and escape everything."

After filming the first 10 episodes, both Mizanin and Diaz desperately wanted to go down the 100-foot-tall Mega-Slide but weren't allowed to do so. He stated that he's already working on changing that for future episodes.

"I'm already trying to get my contract renegotiated to where I can do it," Mizanin said. "Most people will try to get more money and stuff. I'm just trying to be able to do the mega slides."

He also mentioned that his friends in both wrestling and Hollywood want to get involved in the show.

"Most people, all my friends, called me up and go, 'You couldn't get me on the show? You couldn't tell me about it?' I was like, 'Well, yeah, but you don't know how things are going to go,'" he added. "And all my friends are calling me saying, 'Dude, you couldn't get me on? This looks like the most fun ever!'"

Episode 2 of Cannonball premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night on USA.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.