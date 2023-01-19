WWE Releases New The Rock Merchandise Amid WrestleMania 39 Rumors

WWE keeps feeding the rumors about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to pro wrestling for a match at WrestleMania 39. A bout between "The People's Champ" and Roman Reigns has been rumored for years and now that the Royal Rumble is less than two weeks away the company has officially hit WrestleMania season. It's heavily speculated that Johnson could appear at either the 30th-anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw next week — which features an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Reigns that will feature every member of The Bloodline, The Wild Samoans, Sefa Fatu and Rikishi — or during the Royal Rumble match on Jan. 28 to earn himself a match against "The Tribal Chief."

But while Johnson is staying quiet about the whole thing, WWE decided to crank up the speculation again this week by putting out new merchandise featuring Rock's Brahma Bull logo. You can check them out below:

WWE have dropped some new merch for The Rock on their official shop 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vpubAEftfd — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 19, 2023

Johnson spoke with ComicBook back in late 2021 and admitted that, if he were to come back, it wouldn't be like his 2012-13 run where he stuck around for a while and held the WWE Championship again.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson said at the time. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."