John Cena and The Rock Updates for WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE's WrestleMania 39 is heavily-rumored to be a star-studded event next April in Los Angeles. Rumors of former stars like John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin competing at the show have been spreading for months, with Johnson even connected to the main event against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But none of those plans have been officially confirmed by the WWE, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, nothing regarding Cena nor Johnson has been set in stone within WWE.

"Am I saying he's not going to do it? No, I'm not saying that at all. And if he's doing it, wow, you have him, Austin, and Cena all on the same show — or the same weekend because they'll split them up, obviously. Like, Cena's not 100% either, by the way, but he's got a movie in February and March, so he's not going to be able to do a lot of TVs. I don't know...he will do the show if he's available, but it's the same thing. He may have other things going on. I was told... I guess the best way to put it is Cena is a 'probable', and Dwayne is a 'possible' maybe a probable, I don't know, but neither is a sure thing," Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

John Cena Wrestling on Final SmackDown of 2022

Cena made a surprise appearance on the latest Friday Night SmackDown and revealed he would be wrestling on the Dec. 30 episode in a tag team match with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The 16-time former world champion has wrestled at least one match every for the past two decades, but that streak was on the verge of ending due to Cena's busy acting schedule this year.

As for what Cena will be doing at WrestleMania, a few potential opponents have already tried to call their shot. Austin Theory has been publicly pushing for a match with Cena for quite some time, leading to a backstage confrontation between the two the last time Cena was on Raw. Logan Paul has also pushed for it, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to wrestle after suffering a knee injury at Crown Jewel.

"That's my dream," Paul recently said on Impaulsive. "I've proven the model twice now. I've proven the model of; a headstrong capable internet kid vs. a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd (Mayweather). That worked. Generated $65-70 million dollars. Reigns. Crown Jewel became the number one most-viewed international pay-per-view event WWE has ever had. I've done it twice. The reason is, when I'm paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."

h/t WrestlingNews.co