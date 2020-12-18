WWE TLC 2020 Betting Odds Released

✖

WWE presents their yearly TLC event this Sunday night on the WWE Network. The final show of 2020 features two big WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship matches that are sure to excel in the ring, as well as a decent (albeit brief) under card. While the eventual results of the two big matches on the card seem somewhat predictable, the undercard is harder to predict.

The updated betting lines for the show have been released by the folks over at BetOnline, who kindly sent them in to ComicBook. These odds are sometimes indicative of the likely results at the shows.

The odds are:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

AJ Styles +350 (7/2)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)

Kevin Owens +650 (13/2)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella

Sasha Banks -500 (1/5)

Carmella +300 (3/1)

The New Day (c) vs The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business -200 (1/2)

The New Day +150 (3/2)

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3)

Randy Orton +200 (2/1)

As a reminder, a negative number indicates the betting favorite. To nobody's surprise, Roman Reigns is the biggest favorite on the show, with the odds showing him at -2000 to retain the Universal Championship over Kevin Owens.

Interestingly, the Hurt Business are currently favored to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships from The New Day, making that the most likely title change on the card as of right now. Sasha Banks (-500) is a favorite to retain over Carmella, though a smaller favorite than both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre (-600).

The women's tag team championship match was not included in the list of odds. The full lineup of matches for WWE TLC 2020 is as follows: