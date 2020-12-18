WWE TLC 2020 Betting Odds Released
WWE presents their yearly TLC event this Sunday night on the WWE Network. The final show of 2020 features two big WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship matches that are sure to excel in the ring, as well as a decent (albeit brief) under card. While the eventual results of the two big matches on the card seem somewhat predictable, the undercard is harder to predict.
The updated betting lines for the show have been released by the folks over at BetOnline, who kindly sent them in to ComicBook. These odds are sometimes indicative of the likely results at the shows.
The odds are:
Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
AJ Styles +350 (7/2)
Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)
Kevin Owens +650 (13/2)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella
Sasha Banks -500 (1/5)
Carmella +300 (3/1)
The New Day (c) vs The Hurt Business
The Hurt Business -200 (1/2)
The New Day +150 (3/2)
Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3)
Randy Orton +200 (2/1)
As a reminder, a negative number indicates the betting favorite. To nobody's surprise, Roman Reigns is the biggest favorite on the show, with the odds showing him at -2000 to retain the Universal Championship over Kevin Owens.0comments
Interestingly, the Hurt Business are currently favored to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships from The New Day, making that the most likely title change on the card as of right now. Sasha Banks (-500) is a favorite to retain over Carmella, though a smaller favorite than both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre (-600).
The women's tag team championship match was not included in the list of odds. The full lineup of matches for WWE TLC 2020 is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella
- Firefly Inferno Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka & TBD
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Hurt Business