Report: Details on Triple H's Talent Meeting Before This Week's WWE Raw

Triple H was officially announced as the new Head of Creative for WWE on Monday, meaning this week's Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden marked the first episode in the show's history to not be booked by Vince McMahon. "The Game" held a meeting with the locker room ahead of the show and details from that meeting have since made their way online via Fightful Select.

Sean Ross Sapp wrote that Hunter "promised the talent transparency that some of them don't feel has existed under the previous regime." He also emphasized setting up open lines of communication, throwing away Vince McMahon's old habit of making wrestlers wait for hours before being able to speak with him.

"We were also told that Triple H said that he wants work to be fun," Sapp added. This week's Raw ended with Roman Reigns and The Usos taking on Riddle and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

WWE's first pay-per-view under Triple H's direction, SummerSlam, takes place this Saturday at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Check out the lineup for the show below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day

Shortly after Vince McMahon announced his retirement on Friday, the internal memo he sent to all WWE talent made its way online. It read, "To all WWE Superstars: as I approach 77 years old (OMG am I really that old?), I feel it's time for me to retire. I've thoroughly enjoyed my passion, wisdom, and love of the business with you. No longer will you see the smiling, docile, level-headed, calm presence at Gorilla every week. Your dedication to WWE will ensure that our company will continue to grow and prosper. Our organization is nothing without you. You are WWE's only natural resource, chosen to perform in front of a global audience.

"You are all WWE Global Ambassadors. Carry the WWE flag wherever you go. Wave it high and proud. And bust your ass to be all you can be as a person and as a performer," he continued. "One other thing -- I won't be with you, but I'll be watching. Remember to keep your hands up, grab hold, and sell. Btw, SmackDown airs live tonight at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central on FOX. Vince."

